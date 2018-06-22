Share:

SHIKARPUR - An elderly villager was shot dead while three others sustained grave bullet wounds over property dispute in village Khair Uddin Jaffari, in the jurisdiction of Sultan-kot police station, approximately 50 kilometers off from here on Thursday. SHO Shahban Kumbhar told this scribe that a few armed assailants attacked the house of Khairuddin Jaffari and opened indiscrimination firing on them, resultantly, Khairuddin Jaffari, 60, was killed on the spot while three others including Hafeezullah, Muhammad Nawaz and Dodo sustained severe wounds. An apple of the discord said to be a piece of agricultural land besides SHO further elaborated that armed assailants were said to be their close relatives.

After receiving the information of scuffle took place between two groups, area police reached to the spot and transported the body and injured to RBUT Civil Hospital Shikarpur for postmortem and injured for medical assistances.