TOBA TEK SINGH/KASUR-Four men were killed in different incidents of violence, electrocution and road mishap occurred in Toba Tek Singh and Kasur. In TOBA TEK SINGH, two men were killed by their brothers in two different incidents on Thursday, according to police. In Chak 337/GB Rajana, accused Nazir attacked and clubbed his brother Munir to death over an issue of irrigation of fields. Rajana police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

Meanwhile in Gojra Chak 357/JB, accused Boota fired shots at his brother Aslam over a domestic dispute. As a result, Boota was seriously wounded and was shifted to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where he died. Gojra Saddr police registered a case and were conducting raids for arrest of the murderer.

In KASUR, two men were killed while a woman and her son were injured in three incidents of electrocution and road mishap the other day.

According to police, Hayat, 60, was crushed to death by a speeding trailer near Haveli Pharyanwali on Kot Radha Kishan Road. The driver drove the vehicle to a nearby factory. Deceased's heirs gathered on the road and blocked it for traffic. Police reached the spot and assured the protesting people of stern action against he driver. It convinced them and they dispersed.

In another incident, a man was electrocuted during electrical wiring. Shamon Ali, resident of Sarai Mughal, was installing electricity wires at his house when he received severe electric shocks and died.

On the other hand, Abdur Rehman and his mother Shaista Bibi were injured after the Suzuki van they were travelling in was hit by a bus. They were shifted to Phoolnagar Hospital.