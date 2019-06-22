LOWER DIR - At least three people died and another critically injured after two trucks collided here at Timergara Road late night.
According to police, the unfortunate incident occurred around 3am near Warsak village where a loaded truck collided with a mini truck coming from the opposite side. Police said that over speeding is a reason behind the occurrence.
As a result of which, three people died on the spot while another injured. Those who lost their lives were identified as driver of the mini truck Muhammad Hanif s/o Shamroz, resident of Attock, Taj Muhammad s/o Shah Afzal of Attock and Waqas, resident of Talaash Lower Dir.
Besides, the injured identified as Naeem s/o Lal Badshah of Talaash locality, who was shifted to Saidu Hospital in Swat in critical condition. Later, the dead bodies were dispatched to their home towns.