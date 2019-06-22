Share:

LOWER DIR - At least three people died and anoth­er critically injured after two trucks collided here at Timergara Road late night.

According to police, the unfortu­nate incident occurred around 3am near Warsak village where a loaded truck collided with a mini truck com­ing from the opposite side. Police said that over speeding is a reason behind the occurrence.

As a result of which, three people died on the spot while another in­jured. Those who lost their lives were identified as driver of the mini truck Muhammad Hanif s/o Shamroz, res­ident of Attock, Taj Muhammad s/o Shah Afzal of Attock and Waqas, res­ident of Talaash Lower Dir.

Besides, the injured identified as Naeem s/o Lal Badshah of Talaash lo­cality, who was shifted to Saidu Hos­pital in Swat in critical condition. Lat­er, the dead bodies were dispatched to their home towns.