ISLAMABAD-The Election Commission of Pakistan and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Friday submitted their written responses in a petition seeking disqualification of the provincial minister.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition moved by Raja Basharat’s alleged wife Simal Raja seeking his disqualification.

After submission of written responses by the ECP and Raja Basharat, the IHC bench deferred hearing in this connection till summer vacations. On the next hearing, the petitioner’s counsel would forward his arguments in this regard.

In this matter, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had already submitted its reply.

Petitioner Simal Raja moved the petition in the IHC claiming that Basharat did not disclose his movable and immovable properties, and also concealed their monetary value.

The petitioner also contended in his petition that the provincial law minister also kept his expenditures of foreign tours secret with an ‘ill intent’.

Therefore, she prayed to the court to declare Basharat as disqualified as member of the provincial assembly of Punjab for concealing his assets.