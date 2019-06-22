Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that all temporary labour appointment (TLA) employees of railways will be regularized.

Addressing a press conference at PR Walton Academy on Friday, he said that all-out efforts were being made for ensuring maximum improvement in the department. He said that PC-1 of Main Line-1 (ML-1) had been submitted. He said his desire was to make Walton Academy a university.

The minister said that the tender for Main Line-2 (ML-2) would be opened on June 30. Sheikh Rashid said that after the ML-1 project, all railway track would be covered with fencing.

Responding to a question about recent train accident, he said that a report regarding the incident would come by Saturday (tomorrow).

To another query, he said that unfortunately nobody spent a single penny for improvement of the Lahore railway station, adding that there were no toilets at the Lahore Cantt and Rawalpindi railway stations.

The PR minister said that railway stations around Lahore would be improved. He said, “What railway was earning was utilizing for betterment of the department.”

To a question, he said that Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were ready for signing a charter of economy with the ruling coalition. The railways minister warned that those not delivering would be replaced with young officers.