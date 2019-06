Share:

LAHORE : Environmental lawyer Sardar Aasif Ali Sial has stressed the need for raising public awareness and adopting measures to mitigate climate change effects on a war footing. Speaking at a workshop arranged by Environmental Journalists Association of Pakistan (EJAP) in collaboration with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said that the media could play an important role in highlighting the issues, causes and how to overcome such challenges.