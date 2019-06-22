Share:

Lahore - A non-government organisation on Friday hosted a seminar at a hotel here on quality secondary education for girls in Punjab.

Punjab Assembly Member Ahmad Khan Bhajjar, Saadia Sohail Rana, Zakia Shahnawaz, Kanwal Parvaiz, Samabia Tahir, Awaz Foundation Chief Executive Ziaur Rahman, Shazia Nawaz and Maryam Amjad attended the seminar organised by the Awaz Foundation.

On this occasion, Rehman stated that more than 25 million girls were deprived of primary education, over 8 million cannot afford going to school and over 1.4 million were not able to complete their education up to secondary level.

Bhajjar went on to say that compared to previous governments “we have not only increased the education budget but also set up a support fund, especially for women from southern Punjab”. He stated that education and health were top priorities of the Punjab government and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking special interest in both these sectors to improve the state of affairs.

All parliamentarians at the forum supported and demanded fund for girls education in southern Punjab.