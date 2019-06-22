Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said that combat readiness and ideological strength will further elevate Pakistan Navy’s stature as a professionally competent force safeguarding maritime interests of the country.

According to the Pakistan Navy, the Naval Chief was addressing the course participants of 48th Pakistan Navy Staff Course and faculty of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

He shared his vision for Pakistan Navy and discussed in detail the ongoing projects of Pakistan Navy.

The Admiral said that combat readiness and ideological strength will further elevate Pakistan Navy’s stature as a professionally competent force safeguarding maritime interests of Pakistan.

Highlighting the potential of maritime economy, he said that the Gwadar Port promises greater economic spin offs for the country, region and beyond.

While appreciating the operational resolve of the armed forces, the naval chief said that with unwavering faith in Allah, Pakistan Navy is ready in all respects to defend the maritime frontiers of our motherland.

He advised the course participants to draw their inspiration from true Islamic thoughts and ideology of Pakistan.

While highlighting the changing geo-strategic milieu in the region and international arena, the naval chief said that the world is facing numerous threats in the maritime domain which include piracy, illegal trafficking, smuggling and terrorism.

Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront in ensuring safety and security of international waters through collaborative maritime security with other navies and also through Pakistan Navy’s independent initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

Earlier upon arrival, the naval chief was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas. He also visited the Shuhada’s Monument, laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha.