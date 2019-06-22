Share:

ISLAMABAD - Spokesperson to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan said that discussion was under way for developing consensus on charter of economy (CoE).

“We are working on the task of CoE, and in that regard, the talks were in progress with stakeholders,” he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

About National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said that the institution and judiciary were working independently. He, however, said that there was need to expedite the process of accountability in a proper manner. As far as NAB inquiry was concerned, he said that the cases regarding former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had been registered during the regimes of past governments. Nadeem Afzal Chan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not file the cases against the leaders of PPP and PML-N. He admitted that there were weaknesses in some institutions which should be improved for better results.

In reply to a question about process of justice system, he said the country had been lagging behind in this matter but indispensable justice was imperative for achieving progress.