HAFIZABAD-A young married woman was murdered by her brothers in Syedanwala village as she has left her in-laws house due to her strained relations with them.

According to police source, 32-year-old Nasreen Bibi, daughter of Sabir Ali, resident of Syedanwala village was married off in Nautheh village. She had, however, strained relations with her in-laws. Consequently she left her in-laws house and settled with her parents in Syedanwala village.

Her three brothers - Zahid Hussain, Muhammad Qasim and Jahangir Ali tried their best for reconciliation and advised her to return to her in-laws house but she leant deaf ears to their advice.

Following altercation over the issue, the accused brothers infuriated and pounced upon her with sharp-edged weapons, killing her on the spot. After committing the offence the accused fled away.

The police have registered a case and launched hunt for the accused. The dead body has been shifted to the local morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old young man Dilawar Hussain son of Mian Khan committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his house in Shah Jamal village. After a quarrel with his family members he was disappointed and decided to put an end to his life by hanging himself with a rope. The police have shifted the dead body to the local morgue for legal formality.