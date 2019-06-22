Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has decided to launch a Road Checking Campaign to nab tax defaulting vehicles from 24 June to 27 June.

This was decided in a meeting, chaired by Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla here in his office on Friday.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh , Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh told that during proposed Road Checking Campaign, the action would be taken against the use of motor vehicle by second or progressive owners on transfer of ownership letters (open letters) etc as well as defaulting vehicles such as non-payments of motor vehicle tax etc throughout the Sindh Province. He added ‘Checking Teams have been constituted for the purpose and hopefully the Road Checking Campaign to nab tax defaulting vehicles will be a success’.

On this occasion Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed his satisfaction over arrangements for Road Checking Campaign and asked the concerned officers to remain strict for collection of the taxes because no one was above the law, however advised them to be polite and humble when dealing them.