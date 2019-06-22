Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau on Friday claimed to have arrested former Director General Sports Usman Anwar to grill him in connection alleged corruption in Punjab Youth Festival corruption.

A Lahore NAB spokesman said the former DG Sports had illegally awarded contracts to different individuals for the youth event held in 2011-2012 under the aegis of the Punjab government. He said the contracts were awarded in sheer violation of the rules.

The NAB investigators would produce the arrested suspect before an accountability court in Lahore on Saturday (today) to get his physical remand.