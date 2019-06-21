Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested four youngsters on charges of setting the security cabin of a watchman on fire outside the worship place of Ahmedi community in the limits of Police Station Wah Cannt, sources informed on Friday.

The four youngsters were identified as Sabih Uddin, Hafiz Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Sheryar and Atta Muhammad aging between 14 to 18 years old, sources said.

According to sources, the four teenagers were going back to their homes after playing in a nearby ground last week when they spotted a metal-wood made cabin of the watchman outside the worship place of Ahmedis in Wah Cantt. The boys torched the cabin and escaped from the scene. On seeing the smoke, the management of worship place alerted the police, they said, adding the police rushed to the site and interrogated the incident.

Meanwhile, caretaker of worship place Riaz Qureshi tabled a written complaint with police against the unknown accused, they said. Police registered First Information Report and started investigation. Later on, police traced out the accused and held them, sources said.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Wah Cannt Imran Haider, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said unknown men tried to torch a security guard cabin placed outside the worship place of Ahmedis. He said police received a complaint from management and begun investigation. “During an inquiry, police found a clue about involvement of the said four boys and held them,” he said. He said the accused were produced before court of area magistrate Artassh Ahmed who granted them bails in the case. On a query, SHO replied the incident took place seven days ago. SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, during a chat with The Nation, said it was well thought conspiracy on part of the four teenagers who were caught in CCTV camera while setting the cabin on fire outside Ahmedis worship place in Wah Cantt.

He said Punjab police responded quickly after receiving complaint from the caretaker and traced out the culprits with help of CCTV footage. He said no one would be allowed to hurt the sentiments of any other minority. He said police took a prompt action against the accused by lodging FIR and nabbing them.