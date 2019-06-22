Share:

TBILISI - Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze resigned on Friday amid mass protests in the capital of Tbilisi, Secretary General of the ruling Georgia Dream party Kakha Kaladze said.

The decision of Kobakhidze to resign was another demonstration of the high standard of responsibility established by the Georgian Dream party, Kaladze told a news briefing broadcast by the Georgian First TV Channel.

The clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers began on Thursday during an ongoing rally at the Rustaveli Avenue in downtown Tbilisi in front of the parliament.

At least 240 people, including 80 policemen, have been injured during the clashes, Georgia’s Deputy Health Minister Zaza Bokhua told the First TV Channel.

“Two patients are undergoing surgeries. One patient’s condition is grave. Currently, 102 people remain in different hospitals,” Bokhua said.