Germany seemed almost set to become the first quarterfinalists of the FIFA Women's World Cup as the two-time champions comfortably led Nigeria 2-0 at break here on Saturday.

Skipper Alexandra Popp's backward header opened scoring on 20 minutes after Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita consulted with the VAR and ruled "no offside" in the Wolfsburg striker's buildup to Lina Magull's corner.

Seven minutes later, Sara Daebritz converted in a controversial penalty to extend Germany's lead, after the referee confirmed Evelyn Nwabuoku's challenge on Lina Magull to be a foul.

The game, which is the final one hosted by Stade des Alpes at France 2019, marked Popp's 100th appearance.

Besides the United States, the DFB Frauen remain the only team not to have conceded in this tournament so far.

Having won the previous seven encounters against the Super Falcons, Germany came into the round of 16 match following a strong display in Group B.

The winners will play Sweden or Canada at the quarterfinals in Rennes a week later.