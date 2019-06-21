Share:

MULTAN-The Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has demanded the PTI-led government to fulfil its promise and set up South Punjab secretariat in Multan as promised by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media here on Friday, PTU Punjab vice president Rana Altaf Hussain said that the solutions to all the problems being faced by the residents of South Punjab lie in creation of a separate province. He said that if the government failed to fulfil its promise regarding setting up secretariat on July 1, it would be a great injustice.

He pointed out that the agriculture sector was at the verge of complete destruction. “If the government fail to allocate 15 per cent of its budget for agriculture, it will face complete destruction,” he warned. HE said that the farmers were faced with the worst ever financial crisis of their lives as the prices of seed, fertilizer, diesel and pesticides had shot up to record high level. “On the other hand, the rates of the crops are very low. The farmers can’t meet even the production cost of their crop. It’s distressing,” he regretted. He further asked the government to allocate more funds for health and education sectors and put these sectors on top of its priority list. He said that besides Nishtar-11, other projects like Safari Park, museum and Multan zoo should also be launched. He asked the government to allocate funds for improving the condition of parks in Multan. He declared that the PTU would continue to play its role for the welfare of the citizens.