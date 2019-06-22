Share:

Karachi - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that it was the prime responsibility of the government to provide relief to the citizens at their doorsteps and to ensure that their grievances are addressed properly. This he said while hearing public grievances at Complaint cell Governor House on Friday. Most of the complaints are related to excesses billing of electricity, health department, education department, financial assistance and others.

The governor issued directives to the concerned departments for redressal of grievances. He said that the cell had been launched with an aim to timely address problems of the people. Imran Ismail said that he would personally monitor the complaints in order to ensure proper response from the relevant departments. He further said the present government is keen to provide maximum relief to the people of Pakistan.

He said that in order to provide the basic amenities to the public, the present government started ‘Ahsas’ program in which provision of other basic facilities, including education, health, employment, are being ensured at their doorsteps. On this occasion, the people appreciated that Governor Sindh himself hearing the public grievences at the Complaint cell.

Governor greets NUST team

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail congratulated the National University of Science & Technology (NUST) Air Works Team Beta on winning the IMechE UAS Challenge 2019 held at Llanbedr Wales, United Kingdom. NUST Air Works Team Beta, which became the Grand Champions at the IMechE UAS Challenge 2019 and won five different technical and media awards, was sponsored by Governor Sindh. In order to participate in the competition, Governor Sindh had awarded Rs 5lac to the team management from his special fund.

On the occasion, the governor expressed his pleasure over the performance of NUST’s Air Works Team Beta and announced reward for the players. He said that Pakistani youth has abundant talent but all they need is guidance. The students of NUST have worked hard to illuminate nation’s image internationally and their hard work promises a better future for the country, he added. He further said that the incumbent government is taking special measures to promote education and technical expertise. An educated society is the only solution for country’s problems, he added.

He said that the nations that focus on education are bound to develop rapidly and that is why education is the number one priority in “Naya Pakistan”. He further added that keeping in view the importance of education, the incumbent government has dedicated a considerable amount of money to build modern educational curriculum that is in line with the demands of the twenty-first century development goals.