- 11:09 PM | June 21, 2019 Downpour breaks extensive heat spell in Karachi
- 10:15 PM | June 21, 2019 ‘Zardari’s offer is unacceptable’, says Fawad Chaudhry
- 9:20 PM | June 21, 2019 Klopp: Liverpool have to keep spending
- 7:03 PM | June 21, 2019 NAB releases Asif Zardari's investigation report
- 6:55 PM | June 21, 2019 PML-N clearly divided into Shehbaz and Nawaz groups: Sheikh Rasheed
- 6:23 PM | June 21, 2019 Emir of Qatar to arrive on two-day visit to Pakistan on Saturday
- 5:37 PM | June 21, 2019 PM Imran says looters will have to face music
- 3:17 PM | June 21, 2019 Iran received overnight message from Trump on possible strike via Oman
- 2:59 PM | June 21, 2019 Court grants bail to Mansha Bomb in land grabbing cases
- 2:18 PM | June 21, 2019 NADRA introduces online app for inquiry of assets
- 2:11 PM | June 21, 2019 Russia spotted 15 foreign spy jets near airspace over past week - reports
- 2:05 PM | June 21, 2019 Indian opposition leader targeted by trolls
- 2:02 PM | June 21, 2019 Norwegian muslims, sikhs protest against 'offensive' ID requirement
- 1:03 PM | June 21, 2019 Govt to sign free trade agreement with China under CPEC: Khusro Bakhtyar
- 12:29 PM | June 21, 2019 AC extends Zardari's physical remand by 11 days
- 11:04 AM | June 21, 2019 Pakistan manages to seek support to avoid FATF blacklist move
- 10:24 AM | June 21, 2019 UN decides to restore Pakistan's status as family station for its staff
- 9:05 AM | June 21, 2019 United Airlines suspends Newark-Mumbai flights after US drone downed by Iran
- 8:18 AM | June 21, 2019 Several top House Republicans call for 'measured' response to Iran's actions
- 10:59 PM | June 20, 2019 Atletico Madrid sign Marcos Llorente from neighbors Real