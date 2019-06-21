Share:

MUZFFARGARH - The CIA and the City Police in joint raid seized a huge quantity of smuggled Iranian diesel worth of millions of rupees. The police seized a trailer carrying more than 632 drums laden with smuggled Iranian diesel.

The police also arrested four persons identified as Aneedur Rehman, son of Mohammad Usman, Munir Ahmad, son of Noor Mohammad, driver Mohammad Ansar and started proceedings against big guns following revelations of the arrested accused.

In this regard information regarding big guns of “oil mafia” is being collected to arrest them.

On the directives of DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, Mr Rafiq, in-charge CIA and City Police station team monitored the entry and exits of the city with help of modern security system. The police captured a trailer, carrying smuggled diesel.

The City Police registered two FIRs 247/19 under sections 279, 285 & 86 of Pakistan Penal Code, Pakistan Petroleum Refining, blending and marketing rules,1971.

SIAL to remain closed for 10 days

SIALKOT- The Sialkot International Airport will remain closed for ten days (from June 24, to July 03,2019) for the necessary repairing to its runways. Sialkot international airport’s Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza told the newsmen that all the domestic international flights are being rescheduled for the convenience of the passengers.

66th birthday of Benazir Bhutto marked

Toba Tek Singh - The 66th birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was celebrated here on Friday.

A cake was cut at here in a gathering at Bushra Town locality at the residence of former Punjab women development minister and district PPP president Begum Neelum Jabbar Chaudhry.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the PTI government have made the life miserable for the poor people of the country, adding that the so far proposed budget has caused manifold price hike although it has not been approved by the parliament yet. PPP leader Zulfiqar Ali and other office-bearers also spoke and paid tribute to their martyred leader Benazir Bhutto and her spouse Asif Ali Zardari for their bravery.

Absentia funeral for Dr Mursi offered

SIALKOT - A large number of local lawyers on Friday attended the absentia funeral of former Egyptian President Muhammad Mursi held at Sialkot Kutchery here.

The lawyers, led by Arshad Mehmood Baggu (former MPA and former president of Sialkot District Bar Association) offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

They also paid rich tribute to late Dr Muhammad Mursi for his lifelong services for Egypt’s socio-economic and human development.