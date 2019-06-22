Share:

LONDON - For Afghanistan, the World Cup hasn’t quite gone the way they would have wanted - five losses in five games so far. For their star leg spinner Rashid Khan, it has been especially bad. He has picked up just three wickets, and in the last game, against England, conceded 110 runs from nine wicketless overs, the most expensive spell in World Cup history and second on the list of most expensive ODI spells. Off the field, there was the controversy around Mohammad Shahzad’s exit from the World Cup, and since then, a war of words has broken out between Phil Simmons, the coach, and Dawlat Ahmadzai. “I don’t think we prepared that well for a tournament like this,” Rashid said in an interview with Mid-day. “It is a big stage, there will be ups and downs, but we have learnt a lot so far. We should have won at least one or two games; we had the opportunity to do so, but we lacked experience. Hopefully, we will get that with time. “I am clear about my role in the team. When the captain was changed, yes we made our anger public. I did not do that to support our previous captain or anybody else. I did it for Afghanistan cricket,” Rashid said.

“If someone is trying to spoil my Afghanistan cricket, then it does not matter who it is… cricket is the only thing that brings a smile on people’s faces. I wanted to say that it was not the right time to take such a big decision - just before the World Cup. When I am on the field, I don’t think I play for my captain or for my cricket board. I play only for Afghanistan. No one is important than my country.”