RAWALPINDI - The Punjab government transferred and posted two senior police officers in the region.

According to notification issued by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Friday, Abdul Rauf Rana has been trans­ferred and posted as Depu­ty Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Rawalpindi Region. Earlier, he was serving as DIG Prisons Faisalabad Re­gion.

Similarly, Inspector Gen­eral of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has transferred Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jhelum City Faisal Salim and posted him as SDPO City Circle. A notifi­cation has been issued in this regard. Meanwhile, in an unprecedented move, the reader of City Police Officer (CPO) was removed from his post while three station house officers have been suspended by Chief Minister Punjab apparent­ly on nod of a legislator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Ijaz Khan Jazi, sources informed.

MPA Ijaz Khan Jazi, who is also Head of CM Inspection Commission, had called on CM Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar and lodged complaints against the po­lice officers on which the CM ordered their removal from offices with immedi­ate effects.

Those police officers, who have been shown the door by the government, identified as Inspector Mirza Zaman Raza, the PSO to CPO, Station House Of­ficer (SHO) Police Station Pirwadhai Inspector Raja Rasheed, SHO PS City Sub Inspector (SI) Shafqat Hus­sain and SHO Police Station Ratta Amral SI Sajid Malik.

According to sources, PTI MPA and Head of CM Inspection Commission Ijaz Khan Jazi called on CM Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar in CM Secre­tariat and held a meeting. During the meeting, the MPA tabled scores of com­plaints against the four po­lice officers and requested the CM to remove all of them from their offices, they said.