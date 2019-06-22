Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday ordered the police to add the particulars of suspects involved in heinous crimes to the exit control list to stop them from flying abroad.

The name of suspects involved in murders, dacoity, rape, and kidnapping for ransom would be enlisted in the integrated border management system (IBMS) so that they could not flee abroad.

The IGP issued these directions while addressing the Regional Police Officers' conference at the central police office on Friday. All the regional, city, and district police officers attended the meeting through video-link.

The IGP said that the cases of licensed weapons used in criminal activities should be immediately sent to Deputy Commissioners for cancellation of the permits and all DPOs should send a detailed report to the Central Police Office of cases meant for cancellation of licensed weapons sent to DC office within a week.

He further said that official involved in abuse with a woman in Chishtian should be arrested within 24 hours and strict legal action should be taken against him without delay. IGP said that a zero tolerance policy against extortionists should be adopted to make them an example for others. He said that in order to improve environment of police stations, DPOs should personally give tasks to officers equally so that performance of officers and officials could be made better besides sharing their burden of work on them.

He said that the officers and officials involved in misbehaving with citizens do not deserve any leniency and concession and such officers and officials should prepare themselves for stern departmental actions.

The police chief also said that timely promotion of officials on merit and seniority basis is fundamental right of the force. Therefore, the promotion boards should meet at all districts to speed up the process of promotions and letters in this regard should be sent to officers in case of delay of ACRs.

During the meeting, the Lahore CCPO and all RPOs briefed the police chief about the crime and law and order situation in their respective regions. The IGP was apprised about steps taken as part of the smart and community policing projects. They said that intelligence based operations were being conducted to decimate dangerous and professional criminals. At the same time citizens are also facilitated with better services delivery system.

The IGP directed the officers that protection of wealth and lives of people along with best provision of policing related services are top priorities of the Punjab Police and performance of staff deputed at service centers should also be monitored regularly and efficient officials should be encouraged at every level.

The police chief also directed the officers that uninterrupted monitoring of CCTV cameras installed in all lockups of police stations across Punjab should be continued and RPOs should check the staff deputed for monitoring of CCTV cameras, whereas strict departmental and legal action will be taken against those officers and officials who would be found guilty of torture on suspects in police custody.

The IGP reiterated that the SOPs set for Dolphin Police during patrolling and snaps checking must be followed properly and actions will be taken against those who would violate the SOPs or transgress their powers.