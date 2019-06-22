Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, Muse­ums and Youth Affairs Atif Khan has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to become the hub of tourism as the government is making all-out efforts to promote the sector.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Kurram district on Wednesday, he said that sev­eral tourist spots including Makai, Chappari, Speena Shaga and Bagh Laila would be devel­oped on modern lines to attract tourists.

Secretary Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archae­ology, Museums and Youth Affairs Kamran Rehman, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Managing Director Junaid Khan, Commander 73 Brigade and officials of the district administration accompanied the sen­ior minister.

During the visit, Atif highly spoke of Makai, Chappari, Speena Shaga and Bagh Laila and termed them very suitable places for tourism owing to their natural beauty and sereneness. He directed the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive and actionable plan to develop the snow-capped spots for tourism.

“The area is the best place for establishing ski resort as it receives snowfall every year on the mountain tops and down the hills,” the senior minister said, adding that restaurants, huts and other facilities would also be made available to the tourists.

He announced that three sport stadiums, gymnasium and a youth centre would be estab­lished besides installing floodlights in Parachi­nar football ground and launching cultural ac­tivities to promote tourism and local culture in Kurram district.

The minister issued instructions to all con­cerned departments to take initiatives aimed not only at maximising the inflow of tourists but also to ensure that they were properly fa­cilitated at every level. He directed the author­ities concerned to expedite work on launching of sustainable tourism projects for the people welfare.

Atif said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking personal interest in the speedy develop­ment of merged districts and boosting tourism there. He said the government had increased development outlay for the tribal districts from Rs28 billion to Rs83 billion.