Share:

RWALPINDI - A man has allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old girl sexually when she went to get milk at Gulyana Village, the limit of Police Station Gujar Khan, sources informed on Friday.

According to sources, a villager Imran Mehmood, resident of New Muradyal Gulyana, lodged a complaint that her daughter AI (17) went to buy milk from a cattle pin owned by Tariq and Khalid on June 20 at 1:30pm where a servant Muhammad Mujahid was present. He alleged that Mujahid caught his daughter and dragged her to a godown where he raped her.

He said the girl shared her ordeal with her mother who informed him about the case. Imran Mehmood requested police to arrest the rapist. Taking action, police lodged a case against the accused and held him during a raid at the cattle pin.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Gujar Khan Syed Jawad Shah, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said the girl was raped by the man at cattle pin. He said police apprehended the accused after filing a rape case against him on complaint of father of girl. “We will produce the accused before a court of law today (Saturday) to obtain his physical remand for further investigation,” SHO said.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed while four other persons sustained critical injuries when a speeding car smashed into a roadside tree near Bhai Khan at Gujar Khan.

The victims were rushed to hospital where they have been identified as Shehnaz Bibi (dead), Abid Hussain, Saeeda, Sehar Bano and Fawad (injured). According to sources, five family members were travelling in car bearing registration number LXX-106 when the driver lost his control over steering and the car hit with a tree.

In result, woman was killed on the spot and four others sustained critical injuries. Locals and Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to nearby hospital for medical treatment, they said. Police also inspected the accident place and investigated the matter.