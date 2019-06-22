Share:

LAHORE : The Dilawar Hussain Foundation recently joined hands with the Blood Donor Society (BDS) of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) to organise a daylong mini-hospital themed Light to Life on the premises of the UET’s Lahore Campus. Other partners in the activity included Sehatmand Zindagi, United Christian Hospital (UGH), Alzheimer’s Pakistan and Novo Nordisk Pakistan. The mini-hospital offered services such as diabetes screening, advice on nutrition, psychologists, skin care and women health experts, TB screening, general eye and dental check-up to over 500 students. Meanwhile, a diabetes awareness walk was organised in which Prof Dr Asif A Qaiser, director of student affairs; Prof Dr Asadullah Qazi and Prof Dr Saleem Khan; advisers, international students and students from different departments participated. The walk started from Vice Chancellor’s Office and ended at the Department of Architecture and Planning next to the mini-hospital. Prof Dr Aziz Akbar, Vice Chancellor and Prof Dr Yousaf Anwar, Founder of B Donor Society – UET visited the mini- hospital.