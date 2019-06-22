Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday inaugurated the new building of Punjab Health Foundation. Moreover, 20 rooms of the old building of Punjab Health Foundation have been renovated.

Speaking on the occasion, the minster took a swipe at the former rulers for ‘ignoring’ the health sector, saying: “The previous governments ignored such foundations because of their political gains and personal interests.”

She said: “We have made it functional as we are here to deliver as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Past governments have granted loans to 1,100 doctors to run business and we have issued 350 loans in last nine months.”

Reiterating his government’s resolve to deliver, Yasmin said: “We will not make false claims like the past governments. We will bring about real change. “

She praised Special Secretary Mian Shakeel and Managing Director Ajmal Bhatti. Recovery rate of the Punjab Health Foundation is 97 percent, it is reported.

Workshop at PU Centre for Clinical Psychology

The Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) and Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning (PILL) jointly organised a two-day workshop at the centre , reported APP. The resource person, Professor David Kingdon, was from the University of Southampton, UK. He provided training to the participants about Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) for severe mental illnesses. The focus of the training was on effective integration of various core CBT strategies in developing and implementing individualised treatment.

He highlighted the evidence of CBT in severe mental illnesses, after a brief introduction and history of CBT, developing case conceptualization, evidence-based interventions and case discussions. Faculty members, PhD scholars of Centre for Clinical Psychology and other participants were enlightened through the training. In the certificate distribution ceremony, Dr Saima Dawood, Director, CCP, thanked Prof Dr Nusrat Hussain, Professor of Psychiatry at Manchester University, UK, for his efforts in making arrangements for the visit of Dr David Kingdon here in Pakistan and also thanked Dr David Kingdon for his contribution to much-needed capacity-building work in Pakistan.