LAHORE - A mother-of-two ended her life by swallowing poisonous pills at her house in Sanda, police sources said on Friday. The body was moved to the morgue. The deceased was identified by police as Saima Bibi. According to her family, the woman took poisonous pills after a clash with her husband. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she died. The police were investigating the death.

Separately, a 25-year-old man died after jumping off a two-story building in Harbanspura on early Friday. Rescue workers said the man, identified as Farhan, died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the family.

A relative of the deceased told the police the poverty-stricken man ended his life by jumping off the rooftop of his house. The police were investigating the incident.

Rescue 1122 reported 920 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. Four persons were killed and 1,034 others injured in the accidents. The data showed that 370 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 171 pedestrians and 497 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 198 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 198 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 93 victims and at third Multan with 72 accidents and 69 victims.

According to the data, 735 motorcycles, 123 rickshaws, 93 cars, 43 vans, six buses, 32 trucks and 154 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.