KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to arrest former Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in the ongoing Illegal assets case.

The anti-graft watchdog has made its way to the Accountability Court to seek warrants for the former minister’s arrest, reports claimed. According to details, the hearing was held in the Accountability Court over Inam’s arrest where NAB argued in favor of his arrest to proceed further with the investigations.

The officials of the Bureau told the court that the suspect was currently under custody in Karachi’s central jail and sought a no objection certificate (NOC) for his arrest. The NAB apprised the court of an arrest made prior of personal assistant to Memon, Izhar Hussain whose statements required cross examination from Memon’s end.

The court adjourned the proceedings till Saturday.

Former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon along with 11 others accused with him were presented before an accountability court in Karachi in the past on April 1 where details of his corrupt practices came to the forefront.

The anti-corruption watchdog had initiated inquiry against the former provincial minister over alleged corruption by awarding government advertisements at ‘exorbitant rates’ and abuse of powers, causing losses of more than Rs.6 billion to the national exchequer.