LAHORE-Actress Nadia Jamil recently appeared on Rewind with Samina Peerzada show

Actress Nadia Fazal Jamil was recently invited to Rewind with Samina Peerzada show, where in the first episode of the interview she spoke her heart out, but as soon as the talented actor came back from the recording she realized that she had personally done something wrong.

The actress later took to social media and cleared her stance that she doesn’t endorse any fairness product.

“Although I have a deep respect for Samina Peerzada and love her a lot, I want to publicly distance myself from the heinously racist and demoralising brand Fair and Lovely. I had no idea they sponsor the interview I have recorded. Till right now,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

The actress explained that the regressive concept that any female needs to lighten her skin to look more appealing is not supported by her.

“I cannot and do not endorse the need for ANY woman to lighten her skin to look more attractive. A woman’s dark skin is her beauty. She should wear it with extreme pride and love! Yes, us women come in different colours, shapes, sizes and personas. Deal with it world. Respect them all please. Stop telling us and making money off brainwashing the planet as to what our standard for beauty needs to be. We are all beautiful. Racism should not be endorsed. Body shaming should not be endorsed,” she added.