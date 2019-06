Share:

The Naran Babusar Chilas road would be opened for heavy traffic from Tuesday.

Diamer administration has banned plying of heavy traffic on this route as a precautionary measure to avoid any mishap.

Meanwhile, IGP Gilgit Baltistan Sanaullah Abbasi visited Babusar to inspect security measures adopted by police and tourism force

He said tourism Force and Police are playing a pivotal role in promotion of tourism.