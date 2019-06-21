Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Sewa Lamsal called on Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza at her office on Friday.

Both discussed matters pertaining to enhancing bilateral cooperation and sports. Welcoming the guest, the minister said that Pakistan is committed to enhance bilateral ties with all regional countries. “We attached great importance to our relations with Nepal,” she said. The ambassador expressed immense pleasure over improving bilateral ties and said that Nepal is keen to strengthen relations with Pakistan in multinational areas. “After political stability, the government is focusing on economy. We have to rise above regional politics and look forward to enhance cooperation. Focusing on our commonalities, we can take our relations to a new height,” she said. Both sides agreed to make SAARC an effective regional forum. Dr Mirza asserted that the regional politics should not affect SAARC. Highlighting the potential of CPEC, she said that it offers an opportunity for the region to open up and reap the economic benefits through cooperation and connectivity. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, adventure tourism, religious tourism, sports and women empowerment, Sewa Lamsal also extended invitation to Dr Fehmida for upcoming South Asian Games to be held in Nepal this year.