Lahore : Momin Ali Agha has taken charge as Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary while Jahangir Anwar Raza has been posted as the information secretary, a handout said on Friday. Momin held a meeting with officials after assuming charge. Momin Agha reviewed the administrative matters, ongoing developmental projects and funds allocation in budget in the meeting. He was briefed about issues being faced by the the department. “We are committed to facilitating the patients in government hospitals with new passion and commitment,” the new secretary said.