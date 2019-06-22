Share:

LAHORE : A five-day oil paintings workshop arranged by LAC at the Alhamra concluded on Friday. As many as 36 artists attended the workshop. High potential teachers taught participants still life, landscape, different techniques of oil painting and colour mixing. LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said, “Our young generation is eager to learn and their participation shows our youth is willing to learn these mediums.” Certificates were given to the participants at the end of the workshop. They praised the council for arranging this workshop.