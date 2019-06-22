Share:

KARACHI - One person was killed and eight others sustained injuries when a speeding vehicle ran over a footpath in Korangi Crossing area of the city.

The incident occurred near Indus Hospital in Korangi district, when a car- BDM-196 - lost its control and initially hit a rickshaw and then ran over people sleeping on a footpath.

“The driver of the vehicle and his other accomplice were possibly drunk when their speedy vehicle lost control and ran over people sleeping on a footpath,” said the Zaman Town police officials, who added that a rickshaw was also destroyed in the incident.

They said that a 38-year old man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained- was killed in the incident while eight others also sustained injuries. The body and injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for autopsy and medical treatment respectively. The police have taken three people under the custody- along with the vehicle involved in the incident- and shifted them to Zaman Town Police Station for investigation.