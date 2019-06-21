Share:

British colonial rulers introduced postal service in India in 19th century. It was extremely cheap for the common people living even in the remotest areas. We inherited this excellent postal service in 1947. Trained British officials expanded it as required while also keeping it cheap. Today, our political rulers judge departmental performance not in terms of public service but in terms of money. The price envelope has, therefore, been suddenly increased from Rs.8 to Rs. 20 when we were expecting a reduction of prices in Naya Pakistan. Prices of other postal services have also been increased accordingly. Will the concerned minister, well known for lambasting opposition in National Assembly, be kind enough to justify this back-breaking price increase in postal service for the poor majority?

M. AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi.