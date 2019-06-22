Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Friday said the incumbent government wanted to increase business opportunities under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework and in this connection constitution of Pak-China business council was under consideration to promote private sector in CPEC.

The minister was addressing the CPEC Forum-2019 organized by Zalmi Foundation in collaboration with Embassy of China here.

He said relations between Pakistan and China span over more than seven decades and the CPEC was an important outcome of the bilateral relations.

Under the CPEC, he said a huge investment was made in energy sector of the country during last six years which helped Pakistan coming out of energy crisis.

The minister said now the country was undertaking structural reforms and the government was committed to strengthen public sector institutions.

He said in order to boost country’s GDP growth rate, the tax circle would have to be expanded.

Keeping in view the lower volume of exports, the minister said, the government was now focusing on promoting industrial and agricultural cooperation with China under CPEC.

He said recently China had extended to Pakistan a facility of duty free access on export of over 313 tariff lines to China.

He said the country’s agriculture sector possessed a huge potential which would be fully utilized with cooperation of China.

The minister pointed out that for socio economic development of the country, China would extend a grant of US$1 billion to Pakistan.

The socio economic development includes various sectors such as education, health, water, poverty alleviation, and others, he added.