ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iraq on Thursday discussed matters of professional interest and the regional security.

Lieutenant General (Staff) Pilot Ali M Salim al Araji, Acting Secretary Defence & Deputy Chief of Staff (Logistics) Iraqi Ministry of Defence visited Air Headquarters Islamabad on Thursday.

During the visit, the distinguished guest called on Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office. Various matters of professional interest and regional security were discussed during the meeting, according to a press release. The distinguished guest also visited ministry of defence production where he held meeting with minister for defence production Zubaida Jalal. Both the dignitaries agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of defence production. The federal minister apprised the visiting secretary about Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices against terrorism and extremism.