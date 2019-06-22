Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan U19 will take on South Africa U19 in the opening match of the seven-match 50-over series on Saturday at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban.

On Friday in Durban, the two captains – South Africa’s Bryce Parsons and Rohail Nazir of Pakistan - attended the trophy unveiling ceremony with Rohail expressing confidence to extend their winning run, said a PCB statement issued here Friday. In the lead up to the South Africa tour, Pakistan had played five 50-over matches against Sri Lanka in Hambantota, winning the series 3-2.

Rohail said he was satisfied with the team’s preparations ahead of the seven-match 50-over series that included a convincing 141 runs victory in Wednesday’s practice match against KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI. “The series will be crucial for the players from either side and will provide them with an opportunity to prepare for next year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup South Africa 2020. The cricket camp setup in Durban was very helpful in preparation for the series, and it will help us to acclimatise to the conditions before the series start on Saturday,” Rohail said. He added: “The inclusion of fast bowler Naseem Shah in the squad has strengthened the fast bowling department and he also bowled well in the practice match.” Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail was one of the star performers in the recent five-match 50-over series against Sri Lanka scoring 320 runs with an average of 64. Rohail’s vice-captain Haider Ali, who scored 160 in the practice match, was the other star batter in Sri Lanka when he finished with 214 runs, while Qasim Akram, who contributed 59 on Wednesday, aggregated 124 runs. The bowling honours in Sri Lanka had gone to Mohammad Wasim, who bagged seven wickets, while Akhtar Shah had picked up six wickets.

SQUADS:- PAKISTAN: Rohail Nazir (c, wk); Haider Ali (vc); Abbas Afridi; Akhtar Shah; Amir Ali; Basit Ali; Fahad Munir; Irfan Niazi; M Amir; M Haris; M Wasim; Naseem Shah; Qasim Akram; Saim Ayub and Shiraz Khan.

SOUTH AFRICA : Bryce Parsons (c), Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Khanya Cotani, Micheal Copeland, Andrew Louw, Akeem Minnaar, Lifa Ntanzi, Imraan Philander, Siya Plaatjie, Ruan Terblanche, Tiaan van Vuuren, Nonelela Yika.