Lahore-Pakistan’s biggest musical platform, Pepsi Battle of the Bands, is all set to launch its fourth season on July 29.

As the much-celebrated show steps into its fourth edition this year, preparations are in full swing.

Dropping its first teaser of the upcoming season, the all-new Pepsi Battle of the Bands promises to be full of bolder music and bigger battles.

In just over a month, we can expect more heart-thumping, guitar-beating and head-banging music to fill our days for eight consecutive weeks.

Leading up to the highly anticipated upcoming season, Pepsi is in the process of launching a big media amplification campaign.

The campaign shall serve to build up the hype for the grander, more innovative and exciting Pepsi Battle of the Bands season four.

As Pepsi offers this mega-platform to Pakistan’s extremely talented yet under-recognized, underrated and under-utilized bands, there is a lot to watch out for this season.

The audience should expect a lot more action once the bands step into the battlefield this summer. With the visual spectacle of Pepsi Battle of the Bands stage comes a new soundscape as the show will see a slight makeover.

Pepsi Battle of the Bands has served as the Launchpad for some of the biggest musical stars in the country, such as the first season’s winners Aaroh, runners-up EP and Mekaal Hasan Band (MHB). The second and third season launched gave the world young talents such as Kashmir, Bayaan and Badnaam. Each of the bands offered a new sound in their respective musical genre, be it pop or rock and excelled at it.