ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday once again urged the countrymen to take advantage of the tax amnesty scheme ending on June 30, by declaring all the undeclared assets, to avoid any difficulties in the future.

“I want you to face no troubles. Whole of the data is available with the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue). By visiting FBR’s website, you can access your data and know what kind of information we have collected. I don’t want you to face any difficulty. Therefore, I want you take advantage of it (scheme) and steer the country out of this difficult time,” he remarked in his televised message to the nation.

The prime minister, who had also addressed the nation on the very subject on June 11, hours after the announcement of the federal budget 2019-20, said during last ten years, the country’s foreign debt had swelled from Rs6,000 billion to Rs30,000 billion.

He said half of the tax revenue had been spent to repay the markup of the said loans. “This means we are entangling into the debt trap. Today, we are taking loans just to pay back the markup on the previous loans,” he said.

The prime minister said the country’s condition had worsened to such extent just because of corruption and tax evasion. He assured the people to give up the worry about corrupt elements as the government would pardon them in no way.

In order to curb the tax evasion, he said the government needed the public support and believed that without their (public) support, the country could not get rid of the debt trap.

He told the people that the tax amnesty scheme for declaration of the undeclared assets could be availed till end of the current month. “This scheme gives you a chance to declare the money, dollars, gold you have kept at home, your foreign assets and undeclared assets. This is a golden opportunity for you,” he said.

The prime minister said the country could not get rid of the loans unless both the people and the government made a resolve to do so.

He said he had tested his nation during the construction of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, 2005 earthquake and flash floods in 2010 when every Pakistani from across the globe contributed to support the people and country facing the loss worth billions of dollars.

“We can come out of this (debt trap) easily. We have to collect Rs5,500 billion (tax revenue) during next (fiscal) year. I think, we can collect above Rs8,000 billion every year, if nation decides so,” he said.

This would help resolve all of economic issues making the country self-sufficient, rid the people of poverty and brighten the future of next generation, he added.

In another major development, the federal government has formed the high-powered commission, headed by Hussain Asghar, to probe the loans piled up over the past 10 years.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the 12-member commission comprised officials of National Accountability Bureau, Inter-Services Intelligence, Federal Investigation Agency, Intelligence Bureau, Military Intelligence, Federal Board of Revenue and State Bank of Pakistan.

The federal government would hire national and international experts to conduct forensic audit of investment and expenditure of the past governments during the last 10 years, read the notification.

The high-powered commission will present its investigation report within six months; however the prime minister could extend its timeframe. Meanwhile the commission would present its monthly progress report to the prime minister.

The commission would also probe all the development projects, kickbacks and contracts during 2008-2018. Embezzlement of government funds and alleged corruption in the development projects would also be investigated.