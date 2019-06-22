Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met the delegation of leaders from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to discuss about the approval of the budget in both the National and the Punjab Assemblies.

The delegation led by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was comprised of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi while Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haque also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the PML-Q leaders vowed to continue their unconditional support for the government and also assured their complete support and assistance to Prime Minister Imran Khan in getting the budget approved in both the National and the Punjab Assemblies.

The premier thanked the PML-Q leaders for their unconditional support to the government, which, he said, would continue to work alongside its coalition partners.

PM Imran said that the poor man was the focus of the first budget presented by the PTI-led government, which he vowed would continue to take steps for the betterment of the masses. “Those involved in looting and plundering will have to face the law and will be held accountable,” PM Imran reiterated.

KP REST HOUSES

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed to ensure availability of government rest houses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for general public within two weeks.

The decision was taken at a meeting in Islamabad chaired by the prime minister for making all KP rest houses and other public buildings accessible to general public. The main buildings, to be opened for public, include Governor House Nathiagali, Chief Minister House, Speaker House and Inspector General House.

The meeting was attended by KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Tourism Minister Atif Khan and other senior officials