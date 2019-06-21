Share:

MULTAN-Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said that Imran Khan’s budget is IMF’s budget which is health, education and public-enemy budget.

Talking to the media on Friday, Baloch said that the Imran-government made this budget on direction of IMF and America. “This budget is a conspiracy to push the nation into darkness of ignorance and illiteracy,” he maintained. He pointed out that the government put a 17 per cent cut on education in general and 50 per cent particular on higher education which was tantamount to closing the doors of research and higher education. He claimed that this step of government would give a boost to private education sector.

He said that recent increase in prices of sugar, ghee, electricity, cooking oil and fertilizer would crush poor and middle classes. He said that loans, corruption and interest were cancer for national economy. He suggested that elimination of interest-based system, enforcement of Islamic financial system and self-reliance were the solutions to cope with prevailing crisis.

He declared that the JI would hold a second big show against price hike, unemployment, IMF’s slavery and government’s failure in Faisalabad on June 23 (tomorrow). He added that the protest would turn out to be an historic one. He said that the financial experts, traders, labourers, students, farmers, real estate sector and chambers of commerce completely rejected recent budget, adding that the JI would play a strong role to protect the interest of masses.

MEPCO NETS 157 PILFERERS ACROSS SOUTH PUNJAB

The monitoring and surveillance teams of Multan Electric Power Company in collaboration with the special task forces caught 157 power pilferers red handed from across South Punjab region on Friday.

The teams carried out surprise raids in different areas and imposed fine worth over Rs4.9 million on the thieves besides getting registered cases against 10. The accused were found involved in offences like meter body tempering, direct supply, slow meter, dead stop meter and meter screen washing. Mepco sources revealed that 19 consumers were caught in Multan, 28 Dera Ghai Khan, 16 Vehari, 13 Bahawalpur, 18 Sahiwal, 16 Rahim Yar Khan, 19 Muzaffargarh, nine Bahawalnagar and 19 Khanewal. Meanwhile, Mepco sources disclosed that the company has so far replaced 322582 out of order or burnt electricity meters during the financial year 2018-19. Out of these, 316073 were single phase, 6012 three phase and 497 MDI meters. Sources further revealed that the company replaced 43098 meters in Multan circle, 28537 Dera Ghazi Khan, 26561 Vehari, 42212 Bahawalpur, 35412 Sahiwal, 44936 Rahim Yar Khan, 53868 Muzaffargarh and 22893 Bahawalnagar circles.