Rawalpindi-The Punjab government transferred and posted two senior police officers in the region.

According to notification issued by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Friday, Abdul Rauf Rana has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Rawalpindi Region. Earlier, he was serving as DIG Prisons Faisalabad Region.

Similarly, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has transferred Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jhelum City Faisal Salim and posted him as SDPO City Circle. A notification has been issued in this regard. Meanwhile, in an unprecedented move, the reader of City Police Officer (CPO) was removed from his post while three station house officers have been suspended by Chief Minister Punjab apparently on nod of a legislator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Ijaz Khan Jazi, sources informed.

MPA Ijaz Khan Jazi, who is also Head of CM Inspection Commission, had called on CM Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar and lodged complaints against the police officers on which the CM ordered their removal from offices with immediate effects.

Those police officers, who have been shown the door by the government, identified as Inspector Mirza Zaman Raza, the PSO to CPO, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Pirwadhai Inspector Raja Rasheed, SHO PS City Sub Inspector (SI) Shafqat Hussain and SHO Police Station Ratta Amral SI Sajid Malik.

According to sources, PTI MPA and Head of CM Inspection Commission Ijaz Khan Jazi called on CM Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar in CM Secretariat and held a meeting. During the meeting, the MPA tabled scores of complaints against the four police officers and requested the CM to remove all of them from their offices, they said.

They added the CM Punjab, taking notice of complaints of MPA, ordered immediate removal of the said police officers from their posts. The PSO to CPO Inspector Mirza Zaman Raza have been directed to report to CPO Office Lahore whereas the three police officers were closed to police line.

Meanwhile, CPO Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana, in a press release issued here, justified the removal and suspension of police officers saying the police officers who cannot provide justice to people as per vision of CM Punjab cannot be remained part of Rawalpindi police. He said the elected parliamentarians are custodians of supremacy of law and the police would maintain law and order situation in the city after consultation with the parliamentarians.

“In the light of orders of CM Punjab, the vision of Inspector General of Punjab Police Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan is just merit and supremacy of law,” he added.

He said a departmental inquiry would also be launched against the police officers who have been suspended by the CM on the complaints of public elected representatives. “I held a meeting with CM in presence of PTI MPs and the performance of all the SHOs is being monitored,” CPO said.

Capt (Retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana also said he would convene monthly meeting with MPs of PTI to maintain law and order situation in the city.

On the other hand, MPA Ijaz Khan Jazi, when contacted, confirmed that he lodged a complaint with CM against four police officers. “All the police officers have been sent home on my complaints,” he said. He added he told CM that these police officers have been creating hindrances in smooth provision of justice to the citizens. “The SHOs usually catch my supporters and put them behind the lock-up without any reason,” he said.