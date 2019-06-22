Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, will arrive today here on a two-day visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He would be accompanied by a high level delegation comprising key Ministers and senior officials. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had earlier visited Pakistan in March 2015, said a foreign ministry statement.

The Amir of Qatar will hold talks with the Prime Minister and will have meeting with the President Arif Alvi. The two sides will discuss ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership. During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar will sign Memorandums of Understanding and agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas.

“The visit of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is expected to further strengthen the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields,” said the statement.