Share:

Ministerial delegations of Qatar and Pakistan headed by Emir of Qatar and Prime Minister Imran Khan respectively, signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) over matters of mutual interest.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Pakistan at the Nur Khan air base this evening on an official two day visit along with a high-powered delegation of Ministers.

The Qatari Emir was received by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan upon arrival and was given a twenty one cannon salute by the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza and Secretary General of Qatar National Tourism Council Akbar Al Baker signed the MoU on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Qatari Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi signed an agreement for establishment of Pakistan-Qatar joint working group on trade and investment.

The third MoU related to cooperation in the field of exchange of intelligence over finance, anti-money laundering and to check terror financing was also signed between the dignitaries of the Muslim countries.