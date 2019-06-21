Share:

Halloween sequel set for release

in 2020

LOS ANGELES (GN):A new ‘Halloween’ sequel will be released in 2020.

Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her role as Laurie Strode in the 2018 instalment in the slasher series with that film banking over $255 million at the worldwide box office and now Universal and Blumhouse are gearing up for another chapter in the franchise with Curtis set to battle psychopathic serial killer Michael Myers once again.

According to Collider, production is planned to begin this autumn with an October 2020 release date and while the plot remains unknown it’s likely some version of Michael Myers will return despite his death in the last film.

David Gordon Green - who co-wrote and directed the 2018 film - will return to work on the sequel and Danny McBride, who helped pen the script for the last film, is also expected to return.

Curtis, 60, met up with producer Jason Blum earlier this month and with the 50-year-old movie mogul posting an image of the pair together on his Twitter account captioned ‘’we’re discussing stuff’’.

Morena Baccarin joins cast of Waldo

LOS ANGELES (CM):Morena Baccarin has joined Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam in the upcoming action thriller film ‘Waldo’.

The 40-year-old actress - who is best known for her roles in Jessica Brody in the Showtime series ‘Homeland’ and Vanessa in the superhero comedy film ‘Deadpool’ - has joined Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam in the upcoming action thriller. The forthcoming movie will be directed by Tim Kirkby from a screenplay by Howard Michael Gould and also stars ‘Baby Driver’ actress Eiza Gonzalez, ‘Lost’ actor Dominic Monaghan, Jacob Scipio and Clancy Brown.