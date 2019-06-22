Share:

KARACHI - A spell of rain along with gusty wind in some parts of city on Friday surprised the Karachiites, who were witnessing a spell of heatwave from the past months, and were relieved from the change of atmosphere. The city touched temperatures up to 42 C during the past couple of week, with persistent high temperatures in the city for more than a month.

On Friday, the rain lashed out different parts of city including MA Jinnah Road, Liaquatabad, Malir, Saddar, Shahra-e-Faisal, Nazimabad, New Karachi, University Road, Defence, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulsitan-e-Jauhar and other parts of the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department warned of a flooding system in the region, predicting that it might continue for an hour or two in the city. It also predicted strong winds arising from north-west at a speed of 64 kilometers per hour.

The rain also caused electricity breakdown in parts of the city, causing problems for the citizens. Almost all parts of the city including MA, Jinnah Road, Liaquatabad, Scheme 33, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Nazimabad and its adjoining areas and others witnessed brief or long hours of the loadshedding.

The K-Electric however, said that the power supply remained normal parts of the city and electricity interruption in any part of the city was only caused due to localized faults. The power utility urged the citizens to stay away from broken wires and taking shelter under transformers or near electricity poles.

It also said that they are in constant touch with the government authorities to extend effective support to them.

Local Bodies Minister Saeed Ghani has directed all the concerned municipal authorities to remain vigilant during the rain spell and ensure proper clearance of water from all roads.

He contacted MD KWSB, municipal commissioners, MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and other officials and directed them to ensure proper sewage of water in the city.

He further directed them to dispatch pumping machines to clear roads from stalled water. The minister also directed the authorities not only remain in touch with K-Electric but also ensure that rescue teams were located at positions where wires have been broken down to avoid any casualty. “The people also should be asked to refrain from going close to the electric poles,” he said.