ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Friday submitted their written responses in a pe­tition seeking disqualification of the pro­vincial minister.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition moved by Raja Basharat’s alleged wife Simal Raja seeking his dis­qualification.

After submission of written respons­es by the ECP and Raja Basharat, the IHC bench deferred hearing in this connection till summer vacations. On the next hearing, the petitioner’s counsel would forward his arguments in this regard.

In this matter, the Federal Board of Reve­nue (FBR) had already submitted its reply.

Petitioner Simal Raja moved the petition in the IHC claiming that Basharat did not disclose his movable and immovable prop­erties, and also concealed their monetary value.

The petitioner also contended in his pe­tition that the provincial law minister also kept his expenditures of foreign tours se­cret with an ‘ill intent’.