ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court on Monday converted the death sentence of a murder convict into life imprisonment. The convict, Karim Nawaz, was found guilty of murdering his sister, brother and a sister-in-law in Mianwali.

A trial court had convicted Nawaz to death on three counts of murder and one count of terrorism. The convict had later reconciled with his family. Subsequently, the three convictions for murder were dropped by the trial court but the conviction for terrorism had been upheld.

On appeal the Lahore High Court upheld the death sentence awarded on the basis of terrorism.

A three-member Bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprised Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin announced the verdict.

During the course of proceedings, the Additional Prosecutor General said that the convict murdered three people and was now asking for relief.

To this, the Chief Justice said that it seems the crime was committed in a fit of temporary rage and converted the death sentence into life imprisonment.