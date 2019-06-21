Share:

KARACHI-Two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s awareness series ‘AAGAHI’ has been nominated at the 66th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

AAGAHI, which literally means awareness, is a public service campaign with an aim to educate women about their legal rights in Pakistan and is nominated for the Sustainable Development Goals Lions in the Gender Equality category.

AAGAHI is indeed the first Pakistani awareness series to be nominated for Cannes Lions. The winners will be announced during the Cannes Lions Good track award ceremony tomorrow.

“AAGAHI is a campaign designed to create awareness in women so they are able to navigate the police and judicial system with confidence in Pakistan. The impact created in rural and urban communities through AAGAHIhas been tremendous and we at SOC Films are delighted to be shortlisted for the Cannes Sustainable Development Goals award.” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on her first Cannes Lions nomination.

Over the course of the past seven months, SOC Films released a series of short animated films in Urdu explaining and clarifying the legislations which affect women; and giving an overview of how the legal provisions granted to them may be applied, such as; how to file an FIR, what does the law state on instances of domestic violence, divorce, cyber-crimes and inheritance and what is the procedure for reporting issues like these and who should be approached for help.